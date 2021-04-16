Here’s Why Babar Can Hit Yorkers for Boundaries Effortlessly [Video]

Babar Azam is renowned as one of the classiest players in world cricket. His cover drives and cut shots are a treat to watch for a cricket fan. As a matter of fact, his cover drive was voted as the best in the world according to a poll conducted by ICC. He beat the likes of Indian captain, Virat Kohli, England captain, Joe Root and New Zealand captain, Kane Williamson.

Babar scored a magnificent century, his first in T20Is, against South Africa in the third T20I, playing risk-free orthodox cricket shots at a strike rate of 200. During his explosive innings, he added a unique stroke to his range of shots. Babar tackled a toe crushing yorker by Sisanda Magala brilliantly, playing it late and guiding it down to third man for four.

The shot garnered praise from the commentators and from the cricketing fraternity. The poise, class, and hand-eye coordination of Babar Azam were on full display while playing the shot.

In a video uploaded on Twitter, Babar can be seen playing the same shot in Test player, Azhar Ali’s garage, a few years back. The uploader edited the two shots in a sequence, much to the amazement of the fans.

From Azhar Ali's garage to on the field, Babar plays the yorker sweetly for a boundary#BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/5czpgIMgBF — muzamilasif (@muzamilasif4) April 15, 2021

Pakistan currently lead the series 2-1 and will be eyeing to win a historic T20I series in the rainbow nation.