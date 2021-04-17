Pakistani Javelin Thrower Wins Gold Medal in Imam Reza Cup

Pakistani Javelin thrower, Arshad Nadeem, broke the national record en route to a Gold medal in the Imam Reza Athletics Cup at Mashhad, Iran. Arshad is the only Pakistani athlete to directly qualify for the Tokyo Olympics and he is ready to make the country proud at the mega event.

ALSO READ

Umar Akmal Gets Another Cold Shoulder From PCB

Arshad managed a throw of 86.38m, surpassing his personal best throw of 86.29m, as he made a new national record. He completely dominated the competition, throwing his Javelin way further than his competitors, his throws were around 10-12m ahead of the Silver and Bronze medalists.

Arshad is a four-time national champion and also won the Gold at 2019 South Asian Games in Nepal. His exploits in Nepal helped him qualify directly for the Olympics, his throw of 86.29m went further than the minimum qualification criteria of 85m.

ALSO READ

FIFA Suspends PFF Due to Third-Party Interference

Arshad received praise from President Athletics Federation Major General (retd) Akram Sahi, as he congratulated him for his gold medal and praised him for his hard work. He wished him the best of luck for the future and was hopeful that Arshad would make the nation proud at the mega event.

Arshad will be traveling to Turkey to train for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. He will be trained for three weeks by Kazakhstan’s renowned javelin throw coach Viktor.