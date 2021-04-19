Human Rights Minister Opens Up On Indian Propaganda Over Recent Protests

The Federal Minister for Human Rights, Shireen Mazari, has slammed Indians for false propaganda against Pakistan to spread anarchy.

Her tweet in this regard read:

Indians fanning fake pics, fake news items, hashtags ag Pak state & govt – & others using Bot from India for rapid auto-generated tweets! Let's be clear – we are dealing with our internal law & order issues. My advice to Indians: focus hyper energies on fighting Modi's fascism. — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) April 19, 2021

The development came a day after the Punjab Police clashed with protesting supporters of a banned religious organization at the Yateem Khana Chowk in Lahore.

The Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) of Punjab on Information and Culture, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, also commented on the ongoing situation in Lahore and said that “it is the agenda of the enemies of Pakistan to weaken it but all the conspiracies shall be thwarted with the help of people”.