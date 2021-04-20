Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip2 to Feature Water Resistance: Rumor

According to leaks and rumors, Samsung is expected to launch its next foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip2, as early as July. We still don’t have a lot of information about the upcoming devices except that Samsung might call the next Z Flip phone the Galaxy Z Flip 3, skipping the number 2, to match the Flip generation with the Galaxy Fold.

However, as the launch date nears, leaks and rumors will pick up the pace. The most recent leak reveals that the upcoming handsets will be the first foldable phones to come with an IP rating for water and dust resistance.

The leak does not specify exactly what specific IP rating the duo will get, but experts believe it will be rated IP68 like other flagship devices from the company.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip2 (or Flip3) are apparently the only foldable phones that the Korean company will launch this year. The Fold3 will most likely come with support for the S pen. However, it will not come with a place to tuck it in like the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Samsung might introduce a cover with a compartment for the S pen.

