PTV Sports and News Are Going HD Soon

The Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry, said on Wednesday that his ministry will resume the introduction of new reforms, a process which had initially begun in 2018.

Amongst a flurry of announcements that he made on his official Twitter account was the revelation that the archaic PTV News will also be converted into an HD channel by 1 June 2021.

He added, “PTV Sports will also be made an HD channel in the same year”.

The minister also announced new plans to provide loans to young filmmakers, terming the revival of film and drama a “first priority”.

فلم اور ڈرامہ کا Revival پہلی ترجیح ہے، سرسید احمد خان اور ٹیپو سلطان کی زندگیوں پر عالمی سطح کی پروڈکشن پر کام شروع کیا جا رہا ہے، نوجوان ڈرامہ اور فلم سازوں کو کامیاب جوان پروگرام سے پانچ کروڑ روپے تک قرضے کی سہولت دیں گے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 21, 2021

Regarding journalists and the reaffirmation of digital presence in the country, he added that reporters and journalists will be given living spaces under PM Imran Khan’s housing scheme. Health cards will also be issued to individuals from print and electronic media.

پرنٹ اور ٹی وی میڈیا سے وابستہ صحافیوں کیلئے وزیر اعظم ہاؤسنگ پراجیکٹ سے ذاتی گھر اور صحت کارڈ کی سہولت دیں گے ، تنخواہوں کی ادائیگی لازمی کرنے کیلئے قانون سازی اور انشورنس لا رہے ہیں، پریس کلب کو سہولتیں دینا بھی میری پالیسی ہو گی۔ Digital Media کو مکمل سپورٹ دیں گے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 21, 2021

More importantly, he explained that the government will ensure payment of the salaries of those working in the digital market, commenting that “we’ll fully support the digital media”.

Previously appointed as the Minister of Information and Technology in August 2018, Fawad Chaudhry was reappointed in the same capacity following a major reshuffle of the federal cabinet recently.