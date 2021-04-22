Realme 8 5G Launched With 90Hz Display and 5,000 mAh Battery

Last month, Realme unveiled its Realme 8 series that came with high-end camera specifications but lacked 5G. The company has now launched a 5G model in the series and contrary to what the name suggests, the new handset is quite different from the previously launched Realme 8.

Design and Display

The Realme 8 5G has a design profile similar to its siblings. It comes with a typical Realme mid-range handset finish that mimics rays of light. The words DARE TO LEAP are inscribed on the right edge of the phone in bold. In addition to this, the phone comes with a huge squircle rear camera bump with the imaging sensors slightly protruding from the base.

Unlike other handsets in the series, the Realme 8 5G is built around a 6.5-inch LCD panel offering 1080p resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate, 600 nits brightness, and 405 PPI density.

Internals and Storage

The phone is powered by the Dimensity 700 chipset topped with 4 GB, 6 GB, or 8 GB RAM and 64 GB or 128 GB onboard storage. The software front is handled by Reamle UI 2.0 on top of Android 11.

According to Realme, the phone underwent 320+ quality tests. For example, the fingerprint reader, mounted on the side, was pressed 500,000 times. Headphones were plugged and unplugged from the 3.5 mm jack 10,000 times. The USB-C port went through 20,000 cycles.

Cameras

In terms of camera, the Realme 8 5G is a downgrade from the 4G version. It not only skips an 8 MP ultrawide-angle camera but also lacks 4K video recording capabilities. The triple sensor camera at the back is led by a 48 MP Samsung GM1 sensor, paired with two 2 MP cameras for depth and macro imaging.

The selfie camera is a 16 MP single sensor shooter.

Battery and Pricing

The smartphone packs a 5000 mAh battery that, according to the company, should last for 21 hours of video playback or days of music playback. It comes bundled with an 18W charger.

The phone is currently available for pre-order and costs $320 for the base variant.

Specifications