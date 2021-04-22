Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold to Launch Globally Soon: Leak

Last month, Xiaomi launched its first foldable phone, the Mi Mix Fold in China. For now, the device is only available for purchase in its home country.

However, according to the latest leak by tipster Mukul Sharma that might change soon. The company is allegedly readying to launch the phone globally.

So yes. Xiaomi's first-ever foldable is likely to launch globally as well. Have spotted the global variant (M2011J18G) on the IMEI database

Plus, though it does not guarantee it, the device has been registered on the Indian IMEI database too

Feel free to retweet.#Xiaomi pic.twitter.com/PfIVTMvbAl — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) April 22, 2021

The Chinese variant of the foldable phone was launched under the model number M2011J18C. In most cases, Xiaomi swaps the letter ‘C’ for ‘G’ in the global variant of its products. Recently, a device with the model number M2011J18G has been spotted IMEI database and it’s pretty clear that this is the global variant of the Mi Mix Fold. In addition to this, the upcoming device has also been registered on the Indian IMEI database.

The listings reveal that the company is gearing up for Mi Mix Fold’s global launch, however, bear in mind that due to taxes and other costs, the price of the phone will be much more than what it costs in China.

The handset is equipped with an 8.01-inch AMOLED screen that offers QHD+ resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a 4:3 aspect ratio. The secondary display is a 6.52-inch AMOLED screen with a punch-hole design. The foldable phone is powered by Snapdragon 888 mobile platform topped with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It boots MIUI 12 based Android 11 OS.