Lenovo Yoga Duet 2021 is the Most Powerful Tablet-Laptop Convertible of 2021

Along with the Lenovo Xiaoxin Pro 16 2021, at its Yoga x Xiaoxin event today, Lenovo also launched the Lenovo Yoga Duet 2021 as a two-in-one notebook that supports a variety of form-factor switching, giving more convenient access to the users.

Design and Display

The device comes with a 13-inch IPS touch screen display that offers a 16:10 aspect ratio and a screen resolution of 2160 x 1350 pixels. It also comes with support for 450 nits brightness, 100% sRGB high color gamut, and DC Dimming. Like the Lenovo Xiaoxin Pro, the Yoga Duet also features low blue light Rhine certification.

The laptop enabled multiple modes aiming to meet almost all the requirements of the users. It can be used as a tablet when the keyboard is removed and can be easily used for media consumption. Meanwhile, when the keyboard is attached to the device, it transforms into a laptop. It can also be used with a stylus in studio mode for drawing and editing. Note that the stylus has to be purchased separately.

Internals

The laptop is powered by Intel’s Core i5 1135G7 processor topped with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB SSD. The laptop is not designed for power users. It caters to individuals who are always on the go and are looking for portability.

In terms of battery, it packs a 41Wh 4-cell battery that can provide 13 hours of battery life.

Pricing and Availability

The laptop will be available for purchase by 1st May in China with a $1077 price tag.