Sony Launches Affordable Pocket Air Conditioner 2 That You Can Wear

In July last year, Sony launched the Reon pocket, a wearable AC that can keep you cool in summers and warm in winters. The company has now launched a successor to the original Reon dubbed the Sony Reon Pocket 2.

In terms of design, the newly launched wearable AC is quite similar to its predecessor. However, it comes with tweaked internals. According to the company, thanks to these changes, the Reon pocket 2 now offers twice the level of heat absorption, resulting in more powerful cooling.

In addition to this, the Reon Pocket 2 also features improved sweat-proofing making it suitable for light exercise situations. Note that the device is not completely dust and waterproof.

The original Reon Pocket used Silicon, but its successor is constructed using SUS316L stainless steel for the temperature cooling surface. This will not only offer more strength but will also transfer cooler temperatures more easily to the skin.

The wearable offers four temperature levels that users can adjust to. To produce compatible clothing for the Reon Pocket 2, Sony has partnered with sportswear brands like Le Coq Sportif, Munsingwear, and Descente. However, if you want to use it with regular clothing, you can invest in a neck strap accessory by Sony that is sold separately.

The Reon Pocket 2 is currently available in Japan and costs $138. There is no news about its global availability yet.