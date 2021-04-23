Link Between J&J’s COVID-19 Vaccine and Blood Clotting Cases Confirmed

The European Medicine Agency (EMA) has revealed that there could be a connection between the Johnson & Johnson vaccines and very rare blood clotting cases.

EMA said,

“A warning about unusual blood clots with low blood platelets should be added to the product information for COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen”.

However, the EU regulator maintained that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine jabs are still recommended as their benefits outweigh its potential risks.

EMA found that “blood clots occurred mostly at unusual sites such as in veins in the brain (cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, CVST) and the abdomen (splanchnic vein thrombosis) and in arteries, together with low levels of blood platelets and sometimes bleeding”.

According to EMA, more than 7 million people were administered Johnson & Johnson vaccines, out of which only eight suffered from serious blood clotting resulting in one death.

All eight cases of blood clotting were witnessed in people under the age of 60 and the majority of them were women.

“Based on the currently available evidence, specific risk factors have not been confirmed,” EMA confirmed.