Shoaib Malik Lashes Out at Team Management After Zimbabwe Defeat

Veteran all-rounder, Shoaib Malik, lashed out at the Pakistan team management after an embarrassing 19 runs defeat from Zimbabwe. Pakistan’s batting line-up completely crumbled in a relatively easy run chase of 120, bundling out for only 99 as Zimbabwe bounced back to level the three-match T20I series 1-1.

The 39-year old was less than impressed with the attitude of the Pakistan team management and the way they approached the game, he believes that the captain of the team and the chief selector should have full authority in selecting the team.

Malik, a former captain himself, also recommended the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to hire an international coach to improve Pakistan’s white-ball cricket and bring it in line with the modern standards of the game.

Malik, who is hopeful of making a comeback to the T20I national side, accused the team management of selecting players according to their own likes and dislikes, he said that these preferences for players have led Pakistan to such an embarrassing loss.

Malik took to Twitter to share his thoughts with his fans:

…when your management relies on likes & dislikes especially when your cricket is just in surviving mode, then what else do expect as a nation?

On top of that when you don't let your captain take decisions this is bound to happen… #Cricket #Pakistan — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) April 23, 2021

Malik believes that the captain should be the end-all of the team and he should have full authority on the team selection and the decisions on the field. He said that the coach’s responsibility is to groom and develop the players and the captain while developing modern strategies to tackle the opposition.

Fans and experts in the cricketing community are not satisfied with the performances of head coach, Misbah-ul-Haq, and bowling coach, Waqar Younis. There were rumors that South Africa’s tour of Pakistan was their last chance to convince the board to retain them, while they did manage to beat South Africa, home and away, the defeat to Zimbabwe has raised serious questions on their capabilities.