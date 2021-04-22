Pakistan Team Achieves a Unique Record in T20I Cricket

Pakistan cricket team has always been highly regarded for their strong bowling unit and their bowling prowess was on display in the first T20I against Zimbabwe, as they defended a target of 150, winning the match by 11 runs.

During the match, Pakistan achieved a unique T20I record, as they became the first team in the world to take 1,000 T20I wickets, reaching the hallmark in just 168 matches.

Former all-rounder, Shahid Afridi, is the leading Pakistani wicket-taker in T20Is, taking 98 wickets in the 99 matches he played. He is followed by Saeed Ajmal and Umar Gul who both took 85 wickets in their career.

Green Shirts are followed by New Zealand. The Kiwis have taken 855 wickets in 145 matches, while Australia is third on the list, taking 829 wickets in 136 matches.

India come in at fourth, having taken 827 wickets, while the Proteas round off the top five, having 810 wickets to their name.

Historically, Pakistan has produced some of the best fast bowlers in the history of cricket. The likes of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar and Imran Khan bamboozled the world with their express pace and accurate line and length in the Test and ODI format.

For the shortest format of the game, Pakistan turned their attention towards the spin department, with Shahid Afridi, Saeed Ajmal and Mohammad Hafeez crippling the opposition batting line-ups with their exceptional bowling. Add to that, the amazing form of Umar Gul, Pakistan had a fearsome bowling unit in the 2010s.