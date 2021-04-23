Tabraiz Shamsi Has Had Enough of Rizwan’s Performances

South African left-arm chinaman, Tabraiz Shamsi, showered praises on Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman, Mohammad Rizwan, for his magnificent half-century in the first T20I against Zimbabwe. Shamsi jokingly said that Rizwan should give some other batsmen a chance to score runs as well, as they have to make a living too.

Shamsi replied to a tweet by the official account of Pakistan Cricket, which revealed that Rizwan was announced as the player of the match in the first T20I.

ALSO READ

Babar Tops the List of Best 50+ Score Per Match Ratio in T20Is

Shamsi replied with the following tweet:

@iMRizwanPak STILLLLLLL scoring runs for fun…. give someone else a chance also brother 🤣 Other people have to make a living too lol https://t.co/to616bIXFD — Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) April 21, 2021

ALSO READ

Pakistan Team Achieves a Unique Record in T20I Cricket

Rizwan is in the form of his life and has been piling on the runs across all formats over the past couple of years. He recently faced Shamsi in Pakistan’s limited-overs tour of South Africa. Rizwan finished among the top scorers in the T20I series, scoring 147 runs in the 4 T20Is, including two magnificent half-centuries. He continued his rich vein of form in the T20I series against Zimbabwe, scoring yet another match-winning knock in the first T20I.

Rizwan’s T20I form since 2020 has been terrific. He is currently the leading run-scorer in T20Is since 2020, having scored 559 runs at an average of 79.85, including one century and five half-centuries in 13 innings. He was also named as one of the Cricketers of the Year by Wisden for his magnificent performances in the past year.