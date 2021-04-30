NCOC Announces Govt’s Policy to Curb COVID-19 in Eid Holidays

In view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has announced a comprehensive “Stay Home Stay Safe Strategy” for mobility control from 8 to 16 May including Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

According to the official statement, the current COVID-19 spike in the country merits effective measures to arrest its further spread with special emphasis on reducing mobility during the forthcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.

ALSO READ

IMF Report Outlines How Pakistan Can Achieve SDGs by 2030

Here are all the latest SOPs issued by the NCOC:

While Eid holidays will be observed from 10 to 15 May, there will be a complete ban on Chaand Raat bazaars including mehndi, jewelry, ornaments, and clothing stalls.

All markets, businesses, and shops will remain closed except essential services which include the following:

Grocery stores

Pharmacies/medical stores

Medical facilities and vaccination centers

Vegetables, fruit, chicken, and meat shops

Bakeries

Petrol pumps

Food takeaways and E-commerce (home delivery)

Utility services (electricity, natural gas, internet, cellular networks/telecom, call centers) and media.

All tourist resorts, public parks, hotels, restaurants, and shopping malls in and around tourist spots will remain closed for both locals and outsiders.

Travel nodes leading to tourist sports including Muree, Galiyat, Swat, Kalam, Northern Areas, and sea view and beaches will remain closed as well.

However, local residents of tourist spots will be allowed to travel back during the Eid holidays after strict verification.

ALSO READ

Govt Decides to Discontinue Rs. 7,500 Prize Bonds with Immediate Effect

Interprovincial, inter-city, and intra-city public transport will also remain suspended. However, private vehicles, taxis, and rickshaws will be allowed to operate with 50% occupancy.

Additional trains will be operated to cater extra passenger load till 7 May. Normal train service with 70% occupancy will resume afterward.

Mainstream media will be required to broadcast Special Eid Holiday Packages to keep the public at home while uninterrupted electricity supply will be ensured during Eid holidays.

Comprehensive SOPs for Yom-e-Ali, Itekaf, Shab-e-Qadar, Jumma-tul-Wida, and Eid prayer will be issued on 1 May.

Continuous messaging through print, electronic, and social media on the theme “Stay Home Stay Safe for Eid-ul-Fitr” will also be ensured.