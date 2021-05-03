Hasan Ali Reveals How He Becme A Better Test Bowler

Fast bowler, Hasan Ali, has been in a rich vein of form ever since his comeback to the national side. Hasan revealed that the first-class set up helped him a lot to regain his fitness and match sharpness and enabled him to transition smoothly into the international circuit once again.

Hasan has been magnificent ever since his return to international cricket earlier this year. He has picked up 35 wickets across all formats, which is currently the most wickets by a bowler in 2021. He recently put in a man of the match performance in the first Test match against Zimbabwe, picking up 9 wickets in the match and helping Pakistan to an emphatic victory by an innings and 116 runs.

Hasan revealed that he has worked hard for the past two years to get back into the national team. He added that the past couple of years were very tough for him but his determination and support from his family helped him throughout the way.

Hasan said, “I remained out of cricket for almost two years. That period was too tough for me even I cried many times after suffering from multiple injuries. But, with the support of my wife, family, and well-wishers, I stood up again and worked really for this strong comeback.”

Hasan recently became a father and he dedicated his performances to his daughter Helena. He said that she has been a blessing from Allah and ever since she has been born, his own performances have gone up a notch. He revealed that he is itching to get back home and hold his daughter in his hands.

Hasan said that he is unsure if he will be a part of the second Test match, but he will be happy to fulfil any role given by the team management.