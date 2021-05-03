NADRA Clarifies After News Report Claimed Vaccine Certificate System is Faulty

Posted 42 mins ago by Syeda Masooma

Reference to the news item published in The News captioned as “Nadra cannot issue certificates for single-dose vaccines,” NADRA spokesman has refuted the claim of the reporter, terming it speculative and unfounded.

NADRA spokesman, in a clarification, said that NADRA has been issuing certificates for both single-dose and double-dose vaccines.

People, who had been vaccinated with single-dose vaccines, have already received vaccine certificates from the authority, the spokesman stated. To this effect, NADRA has so for issued 1,451 certificates for single-dose of CanSino Bio vaccine, the spokesman informed.

Whereas 47,288 certificates have been issued for double-dose across the country. The spokesman also requested the general public not to pay heed to such disinformation and hoaxes.

They can conveniently receive vaccine certificates for single-dose as well as double-dose from the authority.

  • kindly let me me know the procedure to be followed to colllect the double dose corona vaccination certificate.
    kind regards,
    GAGAN HAMEED

