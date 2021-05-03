NADRA Clarifies After News Report Claimed Vaccine Certificate System is Faulty

Reference to the news item published in The News captioned as “Nadra cannot issue certificates for single-dose vaccines,” NADRA spokesman has refuted the claim of the reporter, terming it speculative and unfounded.

NADRA spokesman, in a clarification, said that NADRA has been issuing certificates for both single-dose and double-dose vaccines.

People, who had been vaccinated with single-dose vaccines, have already received vaccine certificates from the authority, the spokesman stated. To this effect, NADRA has so for issued 1,451 certificates for single-dose of CanSino Bio vaccine, the spokesman informed.

Whereas 47,288 certificates have been issued for double-dose across the country. The spokesman also requested the general public not to pay heed to such disinformation and hoaxes.

They can conveniently receive vaccine certificates for single-dose as well as double-dose from the authority.