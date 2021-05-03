NADRA Clarifies After News Report Claimed Vaccine Certificate System is Faulty

Reference to the news item published in The News captioned as “Nadra cannot issue certificates for single-dose vaccines,” NADRA spokesman has refuted the claim of the reporter, terming it speculative and unfounded.
NADRA spokesman, in a clarification, said that NADRA has been issuing certificates for both single-dose and double-dose vaccines.
People, who had been vaccinated with single-dose vaccines, have already received vaccine certificates from the authority, the spokesman stated. To this effect, NADRA has so for issued 1,451 certificates for single-dose of CanSino Bio vaccine, the spokesman informed.
Whereas 47,288 certificates have been issued for double-dose across the country. The spokesman also requested the general public not to pay heed to such disinformation and hoaxes.
They can conveniently receive vaccine certificates for single-dose as well as double-dose from the authority.
kindly let me me know the procedure to be followed to colllect the double dose corona vaccination certificate.
kind regards,
GAGAN HAMEED