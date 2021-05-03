Rupee Continues Upward Journey With Blanket Gains Against All Major Currencies

The Pakistan Rupee (PKR) continued its upward journey against the US Dollar (USD) on the opening day of the week, after appreciating for three consecutive days the past week.

PKR appreciated by 9 paisas against the greenback in the interbank currency market today, closing at Rs. 153.36 to the USD at the end of the trading day today (Monday, 3 May) compared to Rs. 153.45 to the USD on Friday (30 April).

Against other major currencies as well, the Pakistani Rupee saw a positive day in the interbank currency market, with blanket gains against all currencies.

PKR notably gained Rs. 1.31 against the Euro, and posted substantial gains of Rs. 1.75 against the Pound Sterling (GBP). It also gained 28 paisas against the Australian Dollar (AUD) and 86 paisas against the Canadian Dollar (CAD).

The PKR also posted gains against the UAE Dirham (AED) and the Saudi Riyal (SAR) in the interbank market today, appreciating by 2 paisas against both the currencies.