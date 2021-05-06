Ferozsons Laboratories Honors Fallen Doctors by Lighting Up National Monuments

On 4th May, Ferozsons Laboratories launched a campaign to celebrate frontline workers. On 4th and 5th May 2021, three historical landmarks – Faisal Mosque, Lahore Fort, and Frere Hall – were lit up in the color blue. When COVID-19 struck, healthcare workers all around the world united to fight against the pandemic.

Their tireless and continuous efforts helped save thousands of lives. These frontline workers continue to put their own lives at risk to help their patients. For more than a year, these nurses, doctors as well as paramedics have diligently served us. Ferozsons aimed to support and appreciate the remarkable efforts of frontline workers.

The initiative was carried out in collaboration with the Capital Development Authority (CDA), the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA), Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), as well as the Ministry of Interior.

The CEO of Ferozsons, Mr. Osman Khalid Waheed, said, “We are all indebted to doctors and frontline health workers everywhere, who risk their own lives every day to put patients first. This initiative aims to show these true heroes the nation’s gratitude and support.”

Lighting up the historic landmarks allowed Ferozsons to remind healthcare workers as well as their families that their efforts have not been overlooked. Ferozsons extended its gratitude towards frontline workers and commemorated their efforts in the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The fight against COVID-19 has not ended. Healthcare workers need our support and appreciation to continue in their endeavors and stay motivated in these tough times.