Ufone Offers Generous Free Data ‘Eidi’ On Mobile Top-Ups

Pakistani telecom operator, Ufone, has announced free data ‘Eidi’ on mobile top-ups for its consumers under Eid Recharge Offer. Consumers will receive free data on regular balance recharge of Rs. 100 and above via across all recharge mediums.

The offer will help Ufone users stay connected with their loved ones during Eid vacations while COVID-related restrictions bar physical socialization. The free data will bring consumers additional connectivity, fun, and entertainment during the Eid festivities.

In order to ensure the safety and wellbeing of consumers, Ufone also makes mobile recharges available through its digital mediums including, MyUfone App, UPaisa App, Ufone website, MFS banking partners, and other banking applications. This is in addition to available options of scratch cards and loading balance through the retail channels.

Consumers can avail this limited-time free data on recharge by purchasing mobile recharge also on the following digital platforms multiple times:

Use your credit/debit card to purchase top-up on MyUfone App

From the homepage select “Pay Bill/Recharge” OR “Tap to Recharge” button

Select payment method

Enter mobile number and recharge amount

Click proceed on the confirmation screen

Enter your Credit/Debit card details

Enter SMS PIN sent by Bank

Receive confirmation along with instant 10% cashback

Recharge from the Ufone website

Select the MyUfone tab from the homepage

Enter Ufone mobile number and password to log in

Click on Pay Bill/Recharge

Select Pay Bill/Recharge from drop-down menu

Enter number, amount, payment mode, and click submit

Click proceed on the confirmation screen

Enter your Credit/Debit card details

Enter SMS PIN sent by Bank

Receive confirmation along with instant 10% cashback

Recharge on UPaisa via USSD

Dial *786#

Enter 4 to select Ufone Load/Postpay

Enter 2 to select ULoad

Enter mobile number

Enter load amount

Enter MPIN to confirm payment and tap send

You will receive a confirmation message with transaction ID

Recharge through the UPaisa App

Select mobile load from app home screen

Select prepaid

Select Ufone

Enter mobile number, amount, and tap submit

Tap confirm to pay

In addition, Ufone is also offering recharge offers on UPaisa. New UPaisa customers will get 1,000 MBs, 1000 U-U and PTCL minutes, and 1000 SMS, while existing customers can get 10% cashback, on prepaid recharge of Rs. 100 and above. The rewards will be posted the next day of the transaction.

Ufone has offered similar exciting offers for its consumers during previous difficult times to help them stay connected, entertained, and work from home with uninterrupted connectivity.