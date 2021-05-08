Here’s Peshawar Zalmi’s Revised PSL 2021 Schedule

Peshawar will resume their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6 campaign against Lahore Qalandars on 4 June at National Stadium Karachi. The two teams have already faced each other once in the tournament, with Lahore coming out on top on that occasion, winning the match by four wickets. Peshawar is currently second in the PSL points table with 3 wins in 5 matches, they will be looking to move to the top of the table and qualify for the playoffs yet again.

Historically, Peshawar has an upper hand over Lahore, the two teams have faced each other 12 times since the inception of the tournament, with Peshawar winning 8 matches, their best win record against any franchise in the tournament.

Peshawar’s last fixture of the group stage is against Islamabad United, in a repeat of the PSL 3 final. Zalmi was clinical in the previous encounter between the two teams, bowling out United for just 118 runs, with captain Wahab Riaz picking up four wickets. Zalmi chased down the target with ease, winning the match by 6 wickets.

Both the teams have faced each other 13 times in PSL history, with Zalmi coming out as winners in 7 of those encounters, while United winning 6 matches. The competitiveness of the teams will make this a tie as the final group match for Zalmi.

Both Zalmi and United are two of the most successful teams in the competition’s history, and they will be looking to move onto the next round to get a chance to add another title to their trophy cabinets.

Let’s have a look at the complete PSL 2021 schedule of Peshawar Zalmi:

Match No. Date Fixture Time Venue 6 Friday, June 4 Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars 8:00 pm National Stadium Karachi 7 Sunday, 6 June Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings 8:00 pm National Stadium Karachi 8 Tuesday, 8 June Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi 8:00 pm National Stadium Karachi 9 Saturday, 12 June Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi 5:00 pm National Stadium Karachi 10 Sunday, 13 June Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi 8:00 pm National Stadium Karachi

