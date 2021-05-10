Ramiz Raja Doesn’t Want to Watch A Pakistan-Zimbabwe Test Series

Former Pakistan captain, Ramiz Raja, believes that the one-sided Test series between Pakistan and Zimbabwe is not a good representation of Test cricket, and it could hurt the popularity of the game within the youth of the country.

Raja believes that if such a one-sided series continues, the fans will lose interest and turn their attention towards any other sport that provides entertainment. He labeled the recently concluded Test series as a joke.

“Such mismatch series should not take place. Test cricket is already under pressure, and very few people watch it. If you show them such one-sided matches, then they will switch to watching football or other sports. Three-day Test match is a joke,” Raja said.

The former opener also criticized Zimbabwe for their poor showing in the two test matches. He said that it was a big opportunity for Zimbabwe to learn from a top Test-playing nation and improve their standard in all three departments, but they failed to do so as their performances in both the Test matches were atrocious.

He believes that Zimbabwe should focus on limited-overs cricket and not play Test cricket for the time being.

“There has been a gradual deterioration in their system and structure, along with corruption in cricket board. There was also a tussle between black and white people. This performance is a reflection of this deterioration over the past 15-20 years. I hope they do well in the future, but for now, they should not play Test cricket and concentrate only on white-ball cricket,” Raja added.

Raja said that it was sad to see Zimbabwean cricket in such a dire state because they were a competitive team back in the day and could pose trouble against any opposition. They had three to four world-class players who could take away the game from their opponents.