2,000+ Govt Schools in Sindh Are Without Teachers

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has been informed that approximately 540 previously closed schools have reopened, but 2,769 government schools in the province still lack teachers.

A single bench of the SHC, led by Justice Salahuddin Panhwar, was updated on the ongoing recruitment process for teachers. A committee has been established to address school staffing needs based on census data.

Government officials reported that the finance department is prioritizing the repair of public-sector schools, with the first phase targeting 250 schools, as recommended by the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

The SHC issued a show-cause notice to the additional finance secretary for his absence and summoned the finance secretary to explain the delay in approving new expenditures (SNEs) submitted by the education department to revive closed schools.

The court was hearing a petition from 2019 and had previously ordered the education authorities to draft recruitment rules, noting that over 7,000 teachers are set to retire by December 2025.

ALSO READ 66 Universities Nationwide Are Without Leaders

The SHC directed that no school should close due to a lack of staff and ordered the recruitment process to start six months before the retirement of teachers.

The secretary of the school education department reported compliance with the court’s order, indicating that reminders had been sent to the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) regarding teacher appointments.

The bench instructed the SPSC chairman to complete the recruitment process within three months.

The report noted that new teachers would be posted to viable schools where staff retirements are expected soon.

The SHC directed that appointment orders for subject specialist teachers recommended by the SPSC be issued within 15 days. The court reiterated the need to approve the SNEs for closed schools to ensure their functionality.

ALSO READ Punjab to Hand Over Thousands of Schools to Private Sector

The finance department was ordered to approve the SNEs promptly, as per the court’s instructions, to ensure uninterrupted education for all citizens.

The bench requested a comprehensive record of all funds received from foreign donors over the past five years and warned the secretary of school education to comply or appear in person.

The court also directed the school education department to implement a policy similar to the college department’s, mandating a minimum service period for newly appointed teachers within their assigned districts, and to include a clause in appointment orders outlining the consequences of violating the transfer policy.