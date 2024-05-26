Crackdown Started Against Illegal Petrol Pumps

By Rija Sohaib | Published May 26, 2024 | 10:28 pm

The District administration of Peshawar has initiated a crackdown on illegal petrol pumps, arresting owners and confiscating their dispensers.

Following directives from the provincial government, district administration officers targeted the sale of smuggled petrol, sealing 21 dispensers and arresting the owners for legal proceedings.

 

The sale of smuggled petrol through illegal pumps has become a lucrative business, with such dispensers set up across the district.

Recently, the Petroleum Dealers and Carriage Association protested against the crackdown and went on strike. However, after successful negotiations, the district administration agreed to take action against the illegal petrol pumps.

Smuggled substandard petrol is not only harmful to vehicle engines but can also cause sudden accidents.

