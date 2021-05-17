Australian Fast Bowler Who Played in PSL Charged with Child Sexual Offenses

Australian speedster, Aaron Summers has been charged with child sexual offences after the authorities gathered substantial evidence from his mobile phone. Summers was arrested on Friday afternoon and was presented in Darwin local court on Monday morning.

Cricket Australia released a statement regarding the issue, “A matter was brought to the attention of NT Cricket and was immediately actioned in accordance with our member protection policy. In line with the policy the matter was referred to the relevant authorities and is now being handled by police.”

Northern Territories Police Service revealed that Summers’ mobile phone contained several videos of child abuse and he was in contact with several other children ‘to procure further illicit photographs’.

Summers has been remanded in custody, having been charged with one count of grooming a child and two counts of possessing child abuse material. His sentence will be announced in the next few days.

Summers’ is renowned as a fiery fast bowler in the cricketing fraternity, having played one match in the Big Bash League, while also participating in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and more famously he was the first Australian cricketer to take part in Pakistan domestic cricket, when he signed for Southern Punjab to take part in the Pakistan One Day Cup last year.