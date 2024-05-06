Lahore and Karachi to Have 24/7 Passport Offices

The federal government has announced plans to inaugurate at least one passport office operating round-the-clock in Lahore and Karachi. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi revealed this groundbreaking initiative on Sunday, underscoring its significance in streamlining passport services for the populace.

“This will make it easier for everyone to access passport services anytime,” Interior Minister Naqvi asserted in a social media announcement on Twitter.

The decision comes as a welcome relief for residents of Lahore and Karachi, who often grapple with the constraints of traditional office hours when seeking essential documentation. By extending service hours to a 24/7 format, the government aims to cater to the diverse needs of individuals, accommodating varying schedules and minimizing inconvenience caused by time limitations.

The implementation of this measure is poised to yield multiple benefits. Firstly, it is expected to significantly alleviate the burden on existing passport offices, thereby reducing waiting times for applicants. Moreover, expanding operational hours will cater to a larger demographic, including those who encounter difficulty attending during standard working hours due to personal or professional commitments.

While the specific locations and operational modalities of the 24/7 passport offices are yet to be disclosed, the government’s proactive stance underscores its commitment to enhancing citizen-centric services and ensuring administrative efficiency.

Furthermore, this initiative is poised to address the longstanding challenges faced by applicants who struggle to navigate the bureaucracy during conventional working hours. By affording individuals the flexibility to engage with passport services at their convenience, the government aims to streamline processes, expedite applications, and mitigate logistical hurdles associated with documentation procedures.

As anticipation mounts regarding the imminent establishment of round-the-clock passport offices in Lahore and Karachi, citizens eagerly await further details regarding this transformative endeavor, poised to redefine accessibility and efficiency in governmental services.