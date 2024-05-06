Kistpay Emerges as Champion in the Pitch Competition at IsDB Group Annual Meetings 2024

Kistpay, a leading innovator in digital and financial inclusion solutions, proudly announces its victory as the champion of the platform Pitch Competition at the prestigious Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group Annual Meetings 2024.

The event, held in Riyadh, KSA on April 29th, brought together representatives from 57 member states, where Kistpay represented Pakistan with distinction.

The Competition, a highlight of the IsDB Group Annual Meetings, provided a platform for companies from private sector across member countries to showcase groundbreaking innovations. Kistpay’s success underscores its solid commitment to excellence and driving positive change through technology for the underserved communities.

At the forefront of Kistpay’s success stands Asif Jafri, the visionary leader whose unparalleled determination and passion for innovation have taken the company to new heights. Asif Jafri’s captivating presentation not only highlighted Kistpay’s vision but also inspired the audience and judges alike.

“We are incredibly honored and humbled to present our solution in the competition at the IsDB Group Annual Meetings 2024,” said Asif Jafri, Founder and CEO at Kistpay.

He added: “This win is a testament to our dedication and commitment to pushing the boundaries in the digital and financial space. Our main mission is to connect every human being with the internet through Sharia-compliant smartphone and laptop financing. By providing accessible and innovative financial solutions, we aim to bridge the digital divide and empower individuals to participate fully in the digital economy, regardless of their financial means.”

Kistpay extends its deepest gratitude to everyone who supported the company on this remarkable journey. It is a significant milestone and reinforces Kistpay’s position as a leader in the digital and financial solutions industry.

In addition to the competition success, Kistpay had the opportunity to network with industry leaders, potential partners, and investors during the IsDB Group Annual Meetings. The event served as a platform for collaboration, knowledge sharing and exploring opportunities for future growth and expansion.