Naila Kiani Acheieves History by Becoming First Pakistani Women to Conquer 11 8000m+ Peaks

In a historic feat, Pakistani mountaineer Naia Kiani has etched her name in the annals of climbing glory. Kiani, with unwavering determination, reached the summit of Mount Makalu, adding a significant milestone to her illustrious journey.

Her triumph on Mount Makalu not only marks a personal achievement but also sets a new benchmark in mountaineering records.

Remarkably, Kiani now stands as Pakistan’s pioneering female mountaineer to conquer an impressive 11 peaks towering above 8,000 meters.

In an awe-inspiring display of skill and resilience, Kiani reached the summit of Mount Makalu at 8:50 AM, according to Pakistani time, joining the ranks of elite climbers.

This remarkable achievement places Kiani among the select few who have scaled 11 of the world’s highest peaks, a testament to her unparalleled dedication and passion for mountaineering.

Kiani has solidified her position as one of the most talented climbers of our time. Her impressive feats also include scaling legendary Mount Everest, the challenging K2, the commanding Lhotse, the perilous Annapurna, and the elusive G1 and G2 among many others.