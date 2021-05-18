CAA to Charge Additional Fee on Domestic Flights

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) will now charge passengers on domestic flights an additional Rs. 600.

According to the details, travelers on domestic routes will have to pay this fee when they book an airline ticket. They will also be charged Rs. 500 as embarkation fee, and another Rs. 100 as a security fee.

ALSO READ

International Flights to Pakistan Reduced by 80%: Civil Aviation Authority

The CAA has notified all the airlines to collect these charges at the time of bookings.

ALSO READ

CAA to Collect PIA’s Outstanding Dues From Passengers

In other news, the CAA has revoked the flight permit of a private airline for breaching the government’s mandated coronavirus protocols and carrying 27 COVID-19 positive passengers on a flight from Dubai to Peshawar. Despite earlier warnings, the airline had ignored the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs), and its negligence had endangered the lives of the other people on board the flight.