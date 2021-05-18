MoST Installs E-Voting Machine at Parliament House

After a long debate among the members of the National Assembly, the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology has finally installed an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

As per the view of the government, the installation of the EVM will allow the concerned lawmakers and news outlets to understand how the machine will help make the voting mechanism more transparent.

A press release in this regard was issued by the National Assembly Secretariat, which read, “The machine has been put on display on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan”.

Additionally, for assistance and ease of accessibility, a technical officer will be stationed near the EVM to respond promptly to queries that might come from parliamentarians and reporters. They will also be able to learn about the basic functions and features of the machine.