Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Will be a 6nm Chip: Report

Qualcomm is launching a new chipset soon that will power the upcoming Honor 50 smartphone. The Qualcomm SM7325 chipset is expected to be announced soon and was rumored to be called the Snapdragon 775G, but a new report suggests otherwise.

A new leak from renowned Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station reveals that the chipset may be called the Snapdragon 778G instead. He has also revealed other specifications for the chip that are a lot like the Snapdragon 780G, including the CPU, GPU, and connectivity features.

Although the two have similar specifications, there is a notable difference between the two chipsets. The Snapdragon 778G will be built on the 6nm process while the currently available Snapdragon 780G is based on the 5nm node. This is the same node as Qualcomm’s flagship chip, the Snapdragon 888, which is why the SD780G is also known as the Snapdragon 888 Lite.

Going back to the upcoming SD778G, we are expecting to see one powerful Kryo 670 CPU core at 2.4 GHz and the Adreno 642L GPU. The 5G modem will be the Snapdragon X53. It will also support 100W fast charging, which would be a first for the Snapdragon 700 series of chips. All of this is strikingly similar to the SD780G, which means we can expect nearly flagship tier performance.