Govt to Establish a National Food Authority to Monitor Inflation

Pakistan is considering establishing a regulatory authority for food control to monitor rising inflation.

According to the details, the government is considering different proposals on the models of the USA, UK, Australia, and India, one of which is the establishment of the Pakistan Food Authority (PFA).

There is no food regulatory authority in Pakistan, presently, which is why the authorities are mulling over establishing PFA to have a single food market under one law.

Currently, independent federal regulatory authorities govern and regulate different commodities and services in the country including drugs, electricity, oil, gas, telecommunications, media, aviation, money, and chemicals. The purpose of these authorities is to maintain quality and pricing and keep a balance in public and private interests by implementing various economic and administrative measures.

With the absence of food regulatory authority in the country, there is an increase in health cost and less economic productivity induced due to food-related illnesses, impairment, and death and it has also affected the country’s international trade. Thus, to provide people with safe, healthy, and nutritious food at affordable prices, the establishment of a single food market is the need of the hour.