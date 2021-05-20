Transporters Increase Fares by 70% on Intra-District Routes

Transporters have increased fares by almost 70 percent post-lockdown for all the intra-district routes while disregarding the government-approved rates.

The fare for the Peshawar to Mardan route has been increased to Rs. 170 from Rs. 100 after the Eid holidays. The fares for the Charsadda, Nowshera, and Swabi routes fares have been increased as well.

Locals have voiced their concerns about this sudden and unjustified hike in fares, stating that it has added to the plight of the common man who has already been burdened by the lockdown.

“Buses and coaches are used by poor people who usually don’t have any other option, and it is the responsibility of the government to regulate transport fares strictly but instead, it has turned a blind eye towards it,” a local by the name of Rustam remarked.

On the other hand, transporters claim that they have no other option but to raise their fares because the COVID-19 social distancing protocols (SOPs) prohibit them from carrying passengers in full capacity.

Hayat Khan, a transporter, explained, “We have been directed to accommodate just two passengers on three seats to ensure social distancing between them, and due to this we have no option but to raise the fares”.