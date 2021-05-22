Kashmir Premier League Will Promote Young Talent: President Arif Alvi

The management of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) called on the President of Pakistan, Mr. Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr today. Mr. Arif Malik, President KPL, Mr. Chaudhary Shahzad Akhtar, CEO of KPL, along with franchise owners and senior government officials attended the meeting.

The President stated that the league will provide a platform for the Kashmiri youth to showcase their talents on a global level, besides promoting the region’s culture and breathtaking landscape.

The President also stated the importance of holding mega sports events to promote the local youth’s talent and provide them with the platform to showcase and enhance their skills, along with projecting a softer image of the country to the world.

Dr. Alvi lauded the efforts of the management of KPL and praised their excellent initiative which will help promoting sports and activities in Kashmir. He also offered the management his best wishes for the tournament to be successful.

KPL management thanked the President for his support and briefed him about the main aim of the event, which is to help promote the cause of Kashmir and also put Kashmir on the global sports map.

KPL was originally scheduled to start earlier in the year, but the tournament has faced some delays due to the dire Covid-19 situation in the country. The final schedule for the event will be released by the organizers in due time.