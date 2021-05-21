PSL Teams to Draft Additional Players Due to COVID-19

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to increase the squad size of the six PSL franchises for the remainder of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6. The PSL franchises will be required to pick two additional players for their squad for the remaining matches.

ALSO READ

New Dates for PSL 2021 Announced: Reports

According to sources, the franchises will pick the players in a virtual session on Friday. The 20 member squad will travel to Abu Dhabi on 26 May, with the tournament likely to begin on 5 June. The final of the tournament will be held on 20 June.

Meanwhile, few foreign players have pulled out of the tournament altogether. The likes of George Linde, Ben Cutting, Mahmudullah Riyad, and Joe Burns will not be a part of the remainder of the tournament. The franchises will be allowed to pick their replacements in yet another replacement draft, expected to be held within the next week via a virtual session.

ALSO READ

Here’s Why Kamran Akmal Has Lost Hopes of a Comeback

The PSL franchises have already lost a few quality foreign players due to the postponement of the league, and the board’s indecisiveness regarding the venue of the tournament has led to a few more foreign stars pulling out of the tournament.

However, big names such as Martin Guptill and Usman Khawaja will be making their PSL debuts when they step onto the field for Karachi Kings and Islamabad United, respectively, providing much-needed star power to Pakistan’s premier T20 tournament.