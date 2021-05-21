Babar Azam Shares Pictures of His Old House

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, advised his fans to not forget their roots as he shared images of his old house across various social media platforms.

Babar broke into the Pakistan team in 2015. Since then, he has gone on to break multiple batting world records, including becoming the number one batsman in ODI cricket. Last year, he was appointed as Pakistan’s captain in all formats after being initially named the white-ball captain in 2019.

Previously, Babar has stated in many interviews that he comes from a humble background and has had to work his way past many hurdles to make it to the national team. He believes that a player should always remember where he comes from to keep their feet on the ground.

Babar shared the pictures of his old house on Twitter, with the caption, “Never forget where you came from. #nostalgic #oldhouse #roots.”

The tweet has already received over 18,000 likes and almost 1,000 retweets within a few hours, reflecting the huge fan-following of the world’s number one ODI batsman.

Babar’s next assignment is in the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), as the tournament is set to resume in the next couple of weeks in Abu Dhabi. After the conclusion of the tournament, Babar will lead the national side on their limited-overs tour of England, scheduled to begin from 8 July.