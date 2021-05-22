Pakistan Failed to Grow Technically Despite PSL’s Success – Ramiz Raja

Former captain and current commentator, Ramiz Raja, believes that Pakistan has missed a great opportunity at learning from international broadcasting teams during the six editions of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Ramiz said that it is sad that no Pakistani is in any of the internationally recognized broadcasting teams despite the massive success of Pakistan’s premier T20 tournament. He added that although Pakistan has a lot of talent they have had limited opportunities to succeed in this particular field, which has had an adverse impact on the production of PSL.

“We are too weak at this side as we barely see any Pakistani in the broadcast team as a technician. Unfortunately, we are forced to bring people from outside which cost us a lot financially and talent-wise as well,” Ramiz said.

“We have immense talent in this field but there is no proper training. We are almost zero on the technical side when it comes to quality production. PSL was a great opportunity to bring in our own people into this but we failed to do so. Had we thought about this, it would have benefitted us a lot,” he added.

The former opener concluded by advising the youth to take interest in the broadcasting and production side of sports. He said that there is a huge scope in this field and the people can have an opportunity to travel to different countries and earn a decent amount of money while making their nation proud.