Govt Announces Decision on Conducting Exams Across Pakistan

Inter-Provincial Education Ministers’ Conference (IPEMC) has decided to hold examinations across the country next month.

According to details, the annual exams of matriculation and intermediate will commence after 20 June. The detailed schedule of the exams will be issued by respective education boards in the coming days.

بین الصوبائی وزرائےتعلیم اجلاس آج وفاقی وزیر تعلیم و پیشہ وارانہ تربیت @Shafqat_Mahmood کے زیر صدارت ہوا۔ملک بھر میں امتحانات کے انعقاد کے لئے تمام ممکنہ آپشنز کا تفصیلی جائزہ لیکرفیصلہ کیا گیا کہ امتحانات 20 جون کے بعد شروع کئے جائیں گے۔تاریخ کا اعلان متعلقہ ںورڈز جلد کرینگے pic.twitter.com/met4kn7ynu — Ministry of Federal Education/ProfessionalTraining (@EduMinistryPK) May 24, 2021

Earlier today, IPEMC met with Federal Education Minister, Shafqat Mahmood, in the chair to review all possible options for holding the annual exams all over the country.

Education ministers and secretaries of all federating units including Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan attended the IPEMC and unanimously agreed to organize exams next month.

Last week, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) allowed the reopening of schools and colleges, from 24 May, in areas where the Coronavirus positivity ratio was less than 5%.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has decided to postpone the reopening of all public and private educational institutions indefinitely due to the resurgence of COVID-19 infection across the province.