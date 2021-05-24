iQOO Neo 5 Vitality Edition Launched in China for $357

Posted 1 hour ago by Aasil Ahmed

Vivo is launching a cheaper model for the iQOO Neo 5 series, which is called the iQOO Neo 5 Vitality Edition, for some reason.

Since it is a Lite version, there are a few downgrades in specifications such as an LCD panel instead of AMOLED, relatively slower charging speed, etc.

ALSO READ

Vivo iQOO 7 Legend Goes Official With Flagship Specs And BMW Branding

Design and Display

The iQOO Neo 5 Vitality Edition has a slightly smaller 6.56-inch LCD panel with FHD+ resolution and a smooth 144Hz refresh rate. It has 480 nits max brightness and support for HDR10 content. The punch-hole selfie camera has moved to the right corner of the display.

The power button on the right side doubles as a fingerprint sensor.

Internals and Storage

You still get the high-end Snapdragon 870 SoC with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage and 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM for top-tier performance. The phone is also able to use some of its RAM capacity as its storage for faster app launch and multitasking speeds.

The iQOO Neo 5 boots Android 11 featuring OriginOS 1.0.

Cameras

The main camera setup includes a 48MP sensor with a wide-angle lens, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots. This camera can record 4K videos and 1080p slow-motion videos.

The punch-hole front camera is a 16MP sensor.

Battery and Pricing

The fast charging has been reduced to 44W, but it should still be able to charge the 4,500 mAh battery up to 70% in only 33 minutes. A liquid cooling heat dissipation system keeps the device cool while charging and gaming.

The Vivo iQOO Neo 5 Vitality Edition is available in China for $357 in Polar Night Black and Ice Peak White colors.

Specifications

  • Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
  • CPU: Octa-core (1×3.2 GHz Kryo 585 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 585 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 585)
  • GPU: Adreno 650
  • OS: Android 11, Origin OS 1
  • Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
  • Display:
    • 6.56″ IPS LCD with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution; 144Hz refresh rate
  • Memory:
    • RAM: 8GB, 12GB, LPDDR5
    • Internal: 128GB, 256 GB, UFS 3.1
    • Card slot: No
  • Camera:
    • Rear (Quad): 48MP (main) + 8MP (ultrawide) +2MP (depth)
    • Front: 16MP
  • Colors: Polar Night Black, Ice Peak White
  • Battery: 4,500 mAh, 44W fast charging
  • Price: $357 (converted)

Aasil Ahmed

lens

Mahira Khan Throws Groovy Dance Moves On Camera [Video]
Read more in lens

perspective

Arvelon Co-Founder Speaks on The “Fair” Complex in Pakistan [Interview]
Read more in perspective
close
>