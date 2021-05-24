iQOO Neo 5 Vitality Edition Launched in China for $357

Vivo is launching a cheaper model for the iQOO Neo 5 series, which is called the iQOO Neo 5 Vitality Edition, for some reason.

Since it is a Lite version, there are a few downgrades in specifications such as an LCD panel instead of AMOLED, relatively slower charging speed, etc.

Design and Display

The iQOO Neo 5 Vitality Edition has a slightly smaller 6.56-inch LCD panel with FHD+ resolution and a smooth 144Hz refresh rate. It has 480 nits max brightness and support for HDR10 content. The punch-hole selfie camera has moved to the right corner of the display.

The power button on the right side doubles as a fingerprint sensor.

Internals and Storage

You still get the high-end Snapdragon 870 SoC with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage and 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM for top-tier performance. The phone is also able to use some of its RAM capacity as its storage for faster app launch and multitasking speeds.

The iQOO Neo 5 boots Android 11 featuring OriginOS 1.0.

Cameras

The main camera setup includes a 48MP sensor with a wide-angle lens, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots. This camera can record 4K videos and 1080p slow-motion videos.

The punch-hole front camera is a 16MP sensor.

Battery and Pricing

The fast charging has been reduced to 44W, but it should still be able to charge the 4,500 mAh battery up to 70% in only 33 minutes. A liquid cooling heat dissipation system keeps the device cool while charging and gaming.

The Vivo iQOO Neo 5 Vitality Edition is available in China for $357 in Polar Night Black and Ice Peak White colors.

Specifications