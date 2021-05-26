Oppo Trademarks “Oppo Watch Free”

According to the latest report by LetsGoDigital, Oppo recently filed a new trademark with the EU’s Intellectual Property Office for the name “Oppo Watch Free”.

The trademark is categorized as a “wearable activity tracker”, “wristwatch”, and as a “watch for sporting use”. Moreover, based on the name, we are speculating that the mentioned product will most likely be a variant of the Wear OS-powered Oppo Watch that was announced in March last year.

The Oppo Watch is available in 41mm and 46mm sizes. It is expected that the Watch Free will be a toned-down variant of the watch will a smaller dial size.

This trademark surfaced after Google announced that it is partnering with Samsung to improve Wear OS. Post Google’s announcement, many tech companies have announced their Wear OS wearables. The current version of the OS is quite rough and is not exactly user-friendly. Unlike Android, Google has spent no time trying to create a better interface and improve its functionality. Moreover, updates were pretty scarce over the years.

Google has not confirmed the launch date of the new Wear OS. This raises concerns as to whether current Wear OS devices would be updated to the new firmware. Hence, manufacturers might wait until after the new Wear OS announcement before launching their wearables.

