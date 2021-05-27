Easypaisa Users Donated PKR 23 Million During Ramadan

Easypaisa, Pakistan’s leading digital payments platform, has once again been at the forefront of empowering a shift towards digital payments. The platform facilitated 97,000 transactions amounting to PKR 23 million during the month of Ramadan.

In Ramadan every year, philanthropic efforts reach an all-time high. With the COVID-19 pandemic and various restrictions in place, this year it was difficult for people to make their donations in a safe manner. Easypaisa’s donations feature, with an option to donate to various charitable causes solved this problem. The donations tab was also brought to the main page of the Easypaisa App to make it more accessible for users.

A total of 30,000 unique subscribers sent donations to a wide variety of organizations working on numerous social causes across the country. Edhi Foundation, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, Saylani Welfare, Shahid Afridi Foundation, AlKhidmat, and Akhuwat were amongst the ones which received major chunks of the donations.

Pakistanis are amongst the most philanthropic nations in the world and Easypaisa’s donations feature is an effort to ensure that the daily routines of users are not affected in any way, despite difficult circumstances. Easypaisa has been continually evolving as a platform over the past few years, adding a diverse range of unique use cases to its portfolio in order to transform Pakistan into a cashless and financially inclusive society.

