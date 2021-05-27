KP Govt Announces a Big Raise in Salaries

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announced a 25 percent raise in the salaries of its employees on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister (CM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan, addressed a press conference in which he revealed that the increase in the salaries of the government employees will be applicable from 1 June 2021.

He added that ad-hoc relief will also be granted to the employees in the upcoming budget.

The press conference was attended by Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Shaukat Yousafzai, and Kamran Bangash.

Earlier, the CM had also announced a raise of Rs. 4,000 in the minimum monthly wages of laborers, increasing it from Rs. 17,000 to Rs. 21,000.

CM Khan congratulated the employees and stated that the provincial government had fulfilled its promise to increase their salaries. He added that the government will take all the possible measures to provide relief to the poor segments of the society.