Kamran Bangash Clarifies Decision to Recruit Teachers Through KPPSC

The Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education, Kamran Bangash, revealed that 1,900 lecturers had been recruited through the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC) in order to ensure transparency in the process.

There had been some reservations voiced regarding engaging KPPSC for the recruitment of the lecturers, which have been forwarded to its chairman and shall be addressed, Bangash tweeted.

“The KPPSC is an autonomous and reliable institution. There will be no compromise over merit,” he added.

Earlier, Bangash had announced that the process of hiring lecturers for 1900 posts has been initiated through the Public Service Commission, adding that 1057 male lecturers and 843 female lecturers will be recruited.

He further said that the decision to hire new lecturers has been taken to overcome the shortage of college teachers in KP.

KPPSC advertised the posts of lecturers informing that the deadline for applications is 28 May.