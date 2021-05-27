Punjab to Digitize Its Entire Education System This Year

Education Minister Punjab Murad Raas has announced that the digitization of the education system will take place by the end of 2021. He said that a new system is being introduced to replace academies for students of Classes 9 to 12.

He added that the provincial government’s educational policies will improve the quality of education and provide equal opportunities to all students.

“The new education system would become a role model for other cities of the country,” he said.

Raas said that through digitization of the education system, all the information related to students, facilities, and teachers’ information regarding their promotions and transfers will be available at a single click while bringing transparency to the education system.

He announced that a province-wide vaccination drive will commence on Friday to ensure that every teacher and staff member employed by the government gets vaccinated.

The minister said that school councils are engaging with the local communities across the province for them to send their children who had either dropped out during the pandemic or the already out-of-school children (OOSC) to school.

“For the first time in Punjab, more than 27,000 Public Schools are being Upgraded-Primary to Elementary and Elementary to Secondary, this would retain 4,000,000 (million) children in schools that drop out due to access issues,” he said.

The provincial government aims to enroll 0.9 million drop-out students and added that the enrollment drive will continue throughout the academic session.