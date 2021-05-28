Telenor Pakistan Joins Hands with HUM Network to Raise Funds for SIUT

In its ongoing efforts to empower Pakistanis from every walk of life, Telenor Pakistan has partnered with HUM Network to support SIUT (Sindh Institute for Urology and Transplant), in its fund-raising campaign.

The organization will support SIUT’s fund-raising efforts by matching public donations made to the institution via Momina and Duraid Foundation’s EasyPaisa account. A telethon was held today on HUM news to encourage people to donate to this noble cause.

The on-air event was attended by renowned philanthropist and founder of SIUT, Dr. Adibul Hasan Rizvi, acclaimed actors, Sania Saeed, Javaid Sheikh, Sultana Siddiqui, founder HUM network, Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO Telenor Pakistan and Duraid Qureshi, CEO HUM Network among others.

Telenor Pakistan has a rich history of showcasing More Se Zyada Ehsaas for har Pakistani and during times of crisis, the organization has always played the role of a responsible corporate entity. To help fellow citizens during this pandemic, Telenor Pakistan contributed PKR 1.6 billion, in cash and kind, towards COVID-19 relief efforts.

The collaboration between Telenor Pakistan and HUM Network to support SIUT is yet another effort to lend a helping hand to the nation’s healthcare system and to support fellow Pakistanis in this time of need. Telenor Pakistan has made continued efforts in creating a prosperous future for everyone.

Initiatives such as Digital Birth Registration, Khushaal Zamindar, active COVID-19 relief efforts, and much more, stand testament to the company’s devotion to the people of Pakistan.

This partnership is all set to provide relief to hundreds of thousands of Pakistanis in need and will make it possible for patients to receive free treatment for COVID-19. As a responsible corporate citizen, Telenor Pakistan continues to ensure the safety, empowerment, inclusion, and well-being of every Pakistani.

You can continue making your donations to SIUT till Monday, June 7, 2021.

Send your donations to:

Momina Duraid Foundation EasyPaisa Account

Account No: 0343-3333365

Account Title: Momina and Duraid Foundation

Bank Name: Telenor Microfinance Bank, EasyPaisa