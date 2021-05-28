Xiaomi’s Flagship Vacuum Cleaner Launched With Navigation & Voice Assistant

Tech giant Xiaomi has officially unveiled the new MIJIA 2C Robot Vacuum Cleaner with several upgrades to its predecessor — the MIJIA 1C that had a 2,500Pa suction power, a standard vision sensor, an electronically controlled water tank, and other features that are quite common today.

The MIJIA 2C features several upgrades to the previous model’s spec sheet, including improved 2,700Pa suction power, a 4-speed suction mode, big dust box, and a big 3,200mAh battery.

The new model sports ultra-fine fiber anti-bacterial flexible wipes backed by a high molecular polymer anti-bacterial agent that enable it to achieve 99.9 percent cleanliness (as advertised). It also has an overclocked 250 ml intelligent and electronically controlled water tank that boasts over 150 mops one go.

The 3,200mAh battery works well, reaching 110 minutes on the clock in standard mode. Additionally, the vacuum’s intelligent interaction has been integrated with AI-enabled upgrades that offer additional mapping functions. It also has voice control called ‘XiaoAI’, and a real-time progress tracking feature that allows the user to keep tabs on its cleaning progress through the MIJIA app on smartphones.

The Xiaomi MIJIA 2C Robot Vacuum Cleaner is available on pre-order from China and will go global in the next few weeks.