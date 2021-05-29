KP Govt is Opening Schools in Five More Districts

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has announced the opening of schools in five more districts due to a decline in the coronavirus positivity rate.

According to a notification issued by KP’s concerned authorities, the schools in Bannu, Charsadda, Haripur, Nowshera, and Swabi will be allowed to resume academic activities from 31 May.

The provincial government has granted permission for reopening government schools, private schools, seminaries, model schools, academies, and tuition centers in these districts.

The authorities have also directed the educational institutions to comply strictly with the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Earlier this month, the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) had allowed educational institutions to open in districts where the coronavirus positivity ratio was less than five percent.

Meanwhile, NCOC has also allowed provincial governments to make their own decisions about summer vacations. However, according to the education calendar for 2020-21 issued by the federal government, summer vacations at educational institutions will be from 2 to 31 July.