Sheikhupura to Get a Mini Zoo Near Hiran Minar

The Punjab Archaeology Department has decided to construct a mini zoo at Hiran Minar, Sheikhupura, with the help of concerned wildlife protection authorities.

Viewed as an iconic representation of the Mughal era, the government has decided to release a variety of different deer in the area to give it a more attractive look.

ALSO READ

CCP Raids Pakistan Poultry Association

Discussing the new development with reporters, the Punjab Archaeology Director, Malik Maqsood, explained that given the historic linkage between Hiran Minar and the Mughal royalty’s love for deer, the government has “decided to release deer in this area. In this regard, an agreement has been made with the wildlife protection department, which will set up a mini zoo here”.

On a similar note, the Punjab Wildlife Headquarters Deputy Director, Mudassir Hassan, said in a statement that prior to the underlined development, a review meeting was reportedly held under the chairmanship of Punjab Wildlife & Parks DG, Malik Sanaullah Khan. The meeting participants discussed housing deer and other wildlife at the mini zoo, including their food, care, breeding, and sustainable habitats.

ALSO READ

Sindh is Setting Up Vaccination Centers in Shopping Malls

The mini zoo project is expected to begin in the coming few weeks, with a number of recurrent additions expected to be made as per the directions of the concerned wildlife authorities.