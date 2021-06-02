Fawad Chaudhry Promises Huge Relief for Salaried Class in Next Budget

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry, has said that the government will provide big relief to salaried class in the upcoming financial budget. He made these remarks in a tweet on Tuesday.

Chaudhry said that the inflation did rise in the past two years, but the purchasing power is also increasing at the same rate which is a welcome sign.

ALSO READ

Kuwait Resumes Work Visas for Pakistanis After a Decade

He was hopeful that in the next two years, the country will be close to the destination under the leadership of Imran Khan.

In a separate tweet, Chaudhry shared a number of good news for Pakistan that came in the current week.

Kuwait has started issuing work visas for Pakistan after ten years, he told.

ALSO READ

KP Govt Dissolves Advisory Committee On Digital Assets and Cryptocurrencies

Pakistan has shocked the world with its recovery from the deadly coronavirus while the COVID-19 infection rate in the country has dropped to 4%, he wrote. With inflation, purchasing power has also increased, he added.

Finance Minister, Shaukat Tareen, has announced that Pakistan’s budget for the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 will be tabled on June 11.