Kuwait Resumes Work Visas for Pakistanis After a Decade

Kuwait has restarted issuing work visas to Pakistanis after nearly a gap of 10 years, Federal Minister for Information, Fawad Chaudhry, has confirmed.

A day earlier, it was reported that Kuwait has officially restored family and business visas for Pakistanis after a decade-long suspension.

Both developments follow the meeting of Interior Minister, Sheikh Rasheed, and Kuwaiti Prime Minister, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah, which took place last week in Kuwait City.

Note that Kuwait had banned visas for Pakistan in 2011 and previous governments failed to restore the issuance of visas despite numerous attempts.

Since coming to power in 2018, the incumbent government has been trying to restore the visas of Kuwait for Pakistani nationals.

In November last year, Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, called on his Kuwait counterpart, Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah, on the sidelines of the 47th session of OIC’s Council of Foreign Ministers in Niger.

The issue of suspension of Kuwait’s visa to Pakistanis came under discussion as both dignitaries agreed to work closely towards consolidating bilateral ties and expanding cooperation in diverse fields.

This year in March, Interior Minister, Sheikh Rasheed, revealed that Kuwait had decided to lift the visa ban on Pakistanis and would soon resume the issuance of visas to Pakistanis.