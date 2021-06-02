iPhone 13 to Have The Biggest Batteries in The Series: Leak

According to the latest leak by the infamous Digital Chat Station, the upcoming iPhone 13 series smartphones will tout bigger batteries as compared to their predecessors. The iPhone 13 mini will come with a 2406 mAh cell, the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro will sport a 3095 mAh battery, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max will feature 4352 mAh capacity.

As compared to this, the iPhone 12 mini has a 2227 mAh cell, the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro each don a 2815 mAh battery, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max has a 3687 mAh capacity.

If we talk about the relative size gains, the iPhone 13 Pro Max will come with an 18% bigger battery than its predecessor. The iPhone 13 and 13 Pro will tout a 10% increase in battery size while the iPhone 13 mini will get a battery around 8% bigger than that of the iPhone 12 mini.

The iPhone 13 series is almost four months away but leaks and rumors are picking up pace. This is not the first time rumors have circulated about the iPhone 13 family being endowed with larger cells than the iPhone 12 line, but it’s the first time we have heard of actual numbers.

Previous leaks and rumors suggest that the upcoming iPhone series will feature a ‘Cheese Grater’ design and will be built around a 120 Hz Samsung display.

